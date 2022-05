Kuwait - Price of Kuwaiti oil dropped US$4.26 to settle at US$114.98 per barrel on Thursday, compared with US$119.24 pb on Wednesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Friday.

Globally, price of the Brent crude went up by $2.93 to 112.04 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude went up by $2.62 to USD 112.21 pb, reported state news agency.