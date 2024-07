KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwait oil went down by USD 2.09 to USD 84.31 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 86.40 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

Globally, the price of Brent crude oil went down by 23 cents to USD 82.40 per barrel, the same occurred with the West Texas Intermediate, which also went down by 35 cents to USD 79.78 pb.

