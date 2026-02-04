Combined Group Contracting Company (CGC), a specialist in the construction of residential, commercial and governmental buildings as well as roads and oil and gas projects, has signed multiple high-value contracts worth $210 million with Kuwait Oil Company.

The scope of work includes the construction of a new network for injecting surplus water into Northern Kuwait in Rawdatain area valued at KD23.7 million and a new network for injecting surplus water into Northern Kuwait in the Sabriya/Bahra Area with a contract value of KD36 million, said CGC in its Boursa Kuwait filing.

In addition, CGC will undertake the construction of a perimeter fence and associated facilities at AIV, valued at KD3.3 million, along with the execution of infrastructure works at AIV amounting to KD1.69 million.

These newly awarded projects reflect CGC’s proven expertise in executing complex oil and gas infrastructure developments, it added.

