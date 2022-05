The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by US$1.75 to US$117.23 per barrel on Tuesday, compared to US$118.89 pb on Monday, KUNA news agency quoted the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) as saying Wednesday.

The prices of the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate saw the first going up by 14 cents to reach $113.56 per barrel, while the latter went down by 52 cents to $109.77 pb.