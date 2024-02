DUBAI - Kuwait is committed to the OPEC+ voluntary oil production cuts, the country's oil minister Emad Mohammed al-Atiqi said on Thursday, according to the state news agency (KUNA).

Al-Atiqi said Kuwait, as an oil producer, cares about the security of oil market supplies and praises the collective cooperation and harmony in OPEC+.

