HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Aug. 16.

Shipment in the barley tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 metric ton consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are in 2024 for Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-14 and Feb. 15-29.

Jordan on Wednesday also issued a separate tender for 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat closing on Aug. 15 with the same shipment positions.

