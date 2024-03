WORLD CAPITALS - Gold eked out gains on Friday but was set for its first weekly drop in four weeks, Reuters reported.

Spot gold rose 0.3% at $2,167.72 per ounce, as of 0657 GMT, but was on track for a weekly drop of about 0.5%, its first since mid-February.

US gold futures edged 0.2% up at $2,172.10.

Spot platinum rose 0.4% to $930.90 per ounce, palladium dropped 1% to $1,080.19, while silver was up 1.1% at $25.09. All three metals were poised to post a weekly gain.