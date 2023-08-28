PHOTO
CAIRO - Egypt's strategic reserves of vegetable oils are sufficient for 6.7 months of local consumption, the state news agency quoted the supply minister as saying on Sunday.
(Reporting by Omar Abdel-Razek; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
The state news agency quoted the supply minister as saying
PHOTO
CAIRO - Egypt's strategic reserves of vegetable oils are sufficient for 6.7 months of local consumption, the state news agency quoted the supply minister as saying on Sunday.
(Reporting by Omar Abdel-Razek; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.