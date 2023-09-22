CAIRO - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Thursday it bought 63,000 metric tons of sunflower oil in an international tender.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton: Supplier Qty (MT) Type At Sight ($) TOI 12,000 SFO $880 Commodities InterGrain 18,000 SA SFO $880 Green 12,000 Suppliers SFO $880 Aston Agro 11,000 Industrial SFO $880 SA Oliva AD 10,000 SFO $880

