DUBAI -- DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has showcased its flagship "Made for Trade Live" global roadshow in London, United Kingdom, highlighting the significant opportunity of doing business in Dubai for British companies looking to expand internationally.

The event saw senior DMCC executives brief 170 leaders of British businesses from various sectors on the ease of doing business through DMCC. The discussion also highlighted opportunities to strengthen trade relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said, "Promoting the ease of doing business in Dubai and strengthening trade relations with countries around the globe is a critical part of our mandate. Through these roadshows, we showcase the unparalleled potential that DMCC offers for businesses looking to set up a company in Dubai.

"The United Kingdom is undoubtedly an important market for DMCC, with UK-UAE ties continuing to deepen as we become further connected through new projects and initiatives. We are glad to be on the ground in London today, speaking to businesses directly about the opportunities we share for the future of trade."

Held in partnership with the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce, the capacity packed event marked DMCC’s seventh roadshow in the United Kingdom, a testament to the prominent position of Dubai as a gateway to global markets.

With deep cultural, diplomatic and commercial ties, the United Kingdom is one of the main target markets for both Dubai and DMCC. The United Kingdom is among Dubai's top sources of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and accounts for 20 percent of the total FDI projects during the first nine months of 2021.

DMCC has played a significant role in developing UAE-UK trade relations and is currently home to almost 2,000 British companies, equating to 10 percent of its member company base, acting as a global hub and entry point for British businesses looking to set up a company in Dubai.

DMCC’s Made for Trade Live series plays a key role in promoting Dubai as a prime destination for FDI. In 2021, DMCC attracted a record-breaking 2,485 new companies to the free zone, bringing the total number of businesses in DMCC to over 20,000.