PHOTO
Indian state-run miner NMDC is "actively exploring" coal reserves in Canada to boost the country's steel manufacturing capacity, India's steel minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Thursday.
The comments came after Kumaraswamy held a bilateral meeting with Canada's Minister of Natural Resources Tim Hodgson to deepen cooperation in critical minerals, clean mobility, advanced manufacturing and sustainable industrial development, the government said in a statement.
India wants to secure stable supplies of key raw materials such as coking coal, lithium, cobalt and rare earth elements as it expands steel production and accelerates its transition to cleaner energy, the statement added.
(Reporting by Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)