Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has announced that Al Dahra Agriculture and Elite Agro Holding have joined the Fodder Market agreements. The agreements are designed to ensure the provision of high-quality grass and concentrated fodder to the UAE's livestock sector.

The agreements were signed by Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Arnoud van den Berg, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Dahra Agriculture, and Dr. Abdul Moneim Al Marzouqi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Elite Agro Holding.

Al Dahra Agriculture is a leading company in the cultivation, production, and supply of animal fodder and food crops, with a land bank of over 400,000 acres of owned and leased lands across 20 countries, and 15 feed factories producing more than 40 feed products. By joining the Fodder Market agreement, Al Dahra Agriculture will supply animal feed on a large scale through 15 outlets within the Fodder Market and aim to meet the requirements of the livestock sector in various emirates.

Elite Agro Holding, a local agricultural investment entity, operates four farms within the UAE and multiple farms worldwide, producing fodder, vegetables and fruits. The entity’s participation in the Fodder Market agreement will see Elite Agro Holding provide an array of high-quality animal feed through four dedicated outlets within the Fodder Market.

Dr. Mariam Hareb Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director-General for Operational Affairs at ADAFSA, said, "The joining of these two leading companies to the Fodder Market agreements represents a great impetus for the market and platform to ensure the provision of high-quality fodder, meet the needs of the livestock sector and contribute to enhancing agricultural sustainability and economic development in the UAE."

She added that the addition of Al Dahra Agriculture and Elite Agro Holding to the Fodder Market agreements reflects their commitment to strengthening fodder supply and contributing to the development of livestock. This step comes within the framework of the continuous efforts of ADAFSA to achieve the sustainability of the agricultural sector, both plant and animal, aligning with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, to support livestock breeders and strengthen partnerships with the private sector.

She explained that ADAFSA is committed to providing an enabling investment environment for all national companies operating in the fodder sector. Al Suwaidi also expressed her pleasure to cooperate with all companies and work together to build a partnership that contributes to enhancing ADAFSA's ability to meet the requirements of livestock and achieve its strategic goals of global leadership in food security.

Arnoud van den Berg, Al Dahra Group Chief Executive Officer, said, “This programme is a promising opportunity to develop animal feed businesses in UAE and is a continuation of more than 16 years of collaboration and partnership between Al Dahra Agriculture and ADAFSA delivering best feed and support UAE’s food security.”

Dr Abdulmonem Al Marzouqi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Elite Agro Holding, said that the fodder market is a key part of the UAE's agricultural sector and plays a significant role in meeting the needs of the livestock sector and increasing the production of milk, meat, dairy and poultry.

Elite Agro Holding plays an important role in the fodder market by providing advanced, high-quality and locally produced fodder on their farms. The fodder meets the needs of breeders and helps them make the most of livestock resources. Elite Agro Holding uses advanced technology and high standards in fodder production processes, and also conducts continuous research and development to improve the composition of fodder according to the needs of different livestock.

Elite Agro Holding also works at the Weshah Fodder Centre in Al Dhaid, Sharjah, which distributes animal feed to beneficiaries in the Northern Emirates, serving 14,700 beneficiaries.

Dr Al Marzouqi added that Elite Agro Holding is committed to implementing specific agricultural and environmental policies and standards, supporting the UAE to further enhance domestic production of livestock and reduce dependence on foreign imports. This will help to achieve sustainable economic development, create local jobs and enhance the UAE's ability to meet its growing food needs.

ADAFSA had recently signed Fodder Market agreements with 13 national companies to provide herbal and concentrated fodder and ensure the sustainable supply of fodder through the Fodder Market. There are already 16 markets in Abu Dhabi including 85 outlets allocated to 30 companies for the sale and marketing of animal feed. More of these markets will be established with the inclusion of more companies specialised in the sale and marketing of feed.

The market serves around 40,000 breeders nationwide and meets the needs of more than 5 million livestock.