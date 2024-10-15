The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has introduced a new version of the Fodder Market app, marking the first anniversary of the Fodder Market.

This update, developed in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Government Services Centre (TAMM), is designed to improve the efficiency of the livestock sector.

This upgraded application is designed to enhance the efficiency of the animal wealth sector, ensuring that registered livestock owners across the UAE receive high-quality feed at competitive prices.

The app offers a comprehensive digital platform that includes a wide range of herbal and concentrated animal feeds. It allows users to order the required products, which are then delivered in a timely manner. Users can compare product prices from multiple suppliers to select the best deals and enjoy secure, flexible payment options.

The app also simplifies the purchasing process, enabling breeders to complete their orders in under 15 minutes.

With the capacity to serve more than 40,000 breeders across the UAE and cater to over 5 million livestock, the application not only meets the demand for feed but also offers safe and sustainable solutions for local feed companies to access markets. The feed trade in the UAE is valued at over AED 2.5 billion, with a volume of about 3 million tonnes annually.

The launch of the “Fodder Market” app is expected to boost trade and promote fair competition among suppliers, thereby contributing to the growth of the feed market.

Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director-General of ADAFSA, said, "We are pleased to partner with the Abu Dhabi Government Services Centre (TAMM) to launch this innovative app, marking a milestone in the agricultural sector. The app aims to streamline operations for livestock breeders, saving time and effort, while also fulfilling the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ADAFSA, to position the UAE as a leader in food security and to further develop the Fodder Market, which is the largest of its kind in the Middle East".

He added, “The launch of this application is in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to achieve food security and promote sustainability in the agricultural sector through the provision of smart and innovative solutions. It will significantly reduce the time and effort required for purchasing fodder, help breeders make informed purchasing decisions, and improve production efficiency, thus supporting the growth and development of the livestock sector.”

Al Ameri explained that the app's user-friendly interface allows livestock breeders to easily browse multiple types of fodder, compare options, and add selected items to their shopping cart. Users can also create personal accounts to track previous orders and take advantage of exclusive offers. Moreover, the app supports the Fodder Market Programme, providing sustainable solutions that help local fodder products gain market access.

Al Ameri highlighted that the application is designed to connect fodder buyers from all emirates with suppliers accredited by ADAFSA, supporting the local economy and strengthening the agricultural supply chain. This will ensure the sustainability of both plant and livestock sectors.

The new application can be accessed through the TAMM platform, designed to streamline the process of ordering fodder by price and type. The application’s main interface allows users to sort products by price or variety, and classify them based on animal type, manufacturer, or supplier. The app also provides an option to reorder previously purchased products.

The shopping cart feature displays the list of selected items, their total price and quantity, along with best-selling products. The application also includes a search function for fodder products and discounts. Each product listing includes detailed information, such as the product name, packaging weight, country of origin, ingredients, usage instructions, and nutritional benefits, along with clear product images and suggestions for similar items.

The payment page offers a variety of payment options, a summary of the order before purchase, delivery methods, and supplier contact information. The application also supports order confirmation, invoicing, and a list of purchased items.