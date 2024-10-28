Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a combined value of EGP 15 billion through two tranches on Monday, 28 October 2024.

The first offering stood at EGP 5 billion and will mature in two years on 1 October 2026, according to official data.

The second tranche was valued at EGP 10 billion, carrying a tenor of three years until 1 October 2027.

A week ago, the CBE unveiled T-bonds and a floating-rate note at an aggregated value of EGP 14 billion.

