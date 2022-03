LONDON - Algeria's Sonatrach set the official selling price (OSP) of its February-loading Saharan blend crude cargoes at a $2.70 per barrel premium to Dated Brent, the company said.

This compares with a $1.60 premium for January-loading cargoes.

