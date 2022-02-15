The branding workshop aims to engage tour operators and community members, including small- and medium-sized enterprises, in developing innovative brand concepts for Historic Cairo.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, has launched the ‘Workshop to Brand Historic Cairo’ within the framework of the USAID-funded Integrated Management of Cultural Tourism (IMCT) Activity.

The branding workshop aims to engage tour operators and community members, including small- and medium-sized enterprises, in developing innovative brand concepts for Historic Cairo.

Frequently referred to as ‘Historic Cairo’ —and listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site — this neighbourhood has uniquely defined Egyptian society for thousands of years.

Art, music, crafts, culture, folklore, and many more facets of this remarkable neighbourhood remain essential to a thriving district of commerce, tourism, and sustainable income.

USAID-IMCT Activity will assist with the development of marketing concepts and strategies for cultural tourism in the heritage sites of Historic Cairo and Luxor.

The IMCT aims to create a unique and authentic tourism experience that is consistent with global trends in the field of cultural tourism.

It also seeks to strengthen the Egyptian government’s efforts to build partnerships with the private sector in the field of cultural tourism and achieve economic returns that ensure the sustainable development of heritage sites.

The IMCT’s rehabilitation and revitalisation of key cultural heritage sites will help achieve financial sustainability by encouraging investment in heritage and tourism promotion in Historic Cairo and Luxor.

It also seeks to develop and create a variety of tourism products that feature community intangible heritage.

Finally, the IMCT endeavours to build worker capacity in the tourism sector through training and assistance programmes that guide marketing in a way that generates income and contributes to a decent life.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).