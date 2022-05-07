UAE - There is a chance of the mountains witnessing some rainfall on Saturday as convective clouds may form over the area by afternoon.

The National Center of Meteorology also expects low clouds to form over the eastern coast by morning.

Skies will otherwise be fair to partly cloudy in general, becoming hazy during the daytime over some internal areas. There will also be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, during the daytime.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).