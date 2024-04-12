The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) predicts partly cloudy skies for tomorrow across the UAE, with occasional cloudy periods in some areas. There's a chance of scattered rain showers in some locations. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally picking up speed.

The wind will be blowing from the northwest to the southeast at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometres per hour, with gusts up to 40 kilometres per hour.

In the Arabian Gulf, there will be light to moderate wave conditions. High tide is at 5:19 PM and 3:32 AM, while low tide is at 10:18 AM and 9:14 PM.

In the Sea of Oman, the wave conditions will be similar to the Arabian Gulf, ranging from light to moderate with some rough patches. High tide is at 1:38 PM and midnight, while low tide is at 7:18 PM and 7:33 AM.