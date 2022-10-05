Dubai - Residents can expect fog formations in some areas, as well as a chance to spot rain clouds.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, skies will be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, with a probability of some convective clouds forming Eastward and Southward by afternoon.

It will also be humid by night and Thursday morning, with fog and mist formations over some coastal and internal areas. This will be accompanied by light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

Waters will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).