The weather today is expected to be fair in general to partly cloudy and dusty at times, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust. The sea will be very rough to rough, becoming moderate by night in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 13ºC in internal and mountainous parts of the UAE and reach a high of 33ºC in internal areas.

