UAE - Strong winds are kicking up dust in different parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM issued an alert, saying 40kmph winds will stir up dust, reducing visibility to less than 2,000 metres over some areas. The alert is on till 6pm today evening.

Temperatures may dip up till 24ºC in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Mercury in the capital may rise up to 35ºC.

Conditions at sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

