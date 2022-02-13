As different countries around the globe ease restrictions surrounding Covid-19, vaccinated UAE residents can fly to more than half a dozen countries without carrying a negative PCR test.

Some Gulf and East and Western European countries have withdrawn the conditions for travellers from the UAE to carry negative Covid-19 PCR test prior to their departure, thanks to the massive vaccination campaign the government has carried out over the past year.

The UAE is the world’s most vaccinated nation, with 96 per cent of the population fully vaccinated. In November 2021, the UAE had reached a landmark with 100 per cent of its eligible population receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

In addition, all the UAE airlines have also listed detailed country-by-country guidelines for residents and foreign travellers related to Covid-19 certificates and vaccinations.

Most of the UAE airlines follow the guidelines issued by the relevant authorities in those countries, however, the national carrier Etihad Airways has mandated that all travellers carry a negative Covid-19 PCR certificate irrespective of the requirements of the destination country of the passenger.

“You must take a PCR test to travel with Etihad Airways even if the country you are travelling to does not require one,” Abu Dhabi-based UAE national carrier Etihad Airways said in a statement on its website.

A flydubai’s spokesperson said the budget carrier follows the guidelines issued by the relevant authorities. “We continue to update flydubai.com with the latest travel restrictions, and we encourage our passengers to keep up to date with the latest regulations on the Iata Travel Centre so that they are prepared and ready to travel for their whole journey,” said the spokesperson.

According to Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates’ website, the UAE’s vaccinated residents and citizens can travel to eight countries without taking a negative Covid-19 test. These include Bahrain, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Lebanon, Norway, Switzerland and Turkey.

Below are the guidelines of each country related to the Covid-19 vaccine certificate and negative PCR test published on the Emirates airline website for UAE residents, citizens and other travellers:

Bahrain: All passengers, regardless of vaccination and recovery status, are not required to present a negative PCR test certificate before departure. Passengers must take a Covid-19 PCR test on arrival and pay the BHD 12 testing fee. Recovered passengers can be exempted from the pre-departure Covid-19 RT PCR test but need to take the Covid-19 RT PCR test upon arrival in Bahrain.

Passengers must also either present the recovery certificate issued by a competent health authority if they’ve recovered from Covid-19 within 8 months before their date of arrival in Bahrain, or present the positive Covid-19 RT PCR certificate with a QR code and date of infection for those who’ve recovered and travelling after 14 days and until 30 days from the date of infection.

Denmark: All arriving passengers who are not vaccinated or who have not previously contracted Covid-19 must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate prior to boarding the aircraft to Denmark.

The Covid-19 PCR test must be taken no more than 72 hours before arrival, or a quick antigen test must be taken no more than 48 hours before arrival. Passengers arriving without a valid negative Covid-19 test may be fined up to 3,500 DKK.

General exemptions to the pre-departure for Covid-19 test are for those who are vaccinated, children aged 15 years or younger, aircrew members and others.

Switzerland: Passengers travelling from the UAE who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid 19 are not required to present a negative PCR or rapid antigen test certificate before entering Switzerland. Non vaccinated and non recovered passengers must present a negative Covid 19 PCR test certificate for a test taken not more than 72 hours before departure or a rapid antigen test performed not more than 24 hours before departure. Children below 16 years old are exempted from the Covid 19 PCR test and vaccination requirements.

Turkey: All UAE citizens and residents of the UAE must present a vaccination certificate. Passengers must have completed their Covid 19 vaccination at least 14 days before arrival. A Covid 19 PCR test is not required for vaccinated passengers. Non vaccinated passengers need to submit a negative Covid 19 PCR test result taken not more than 72 hours before arrival in Turkey, or a Rapid Antigen test with a negative result taken within the last 48 hours before they arrive in Turkey, or proof of recovery from Covid 19 within the last 6 months. Children below 12 years old are exempted from the Covid 19 PCR test requirements and are not required to provide a vaccination certificate.

Germany: All UAE residents and citizens aged 12 years and above must present a completed vaccination certificate administered at least 14 days before travel. Passengers below 12 years old who have not yet been vaccinated will be accepted for travel if they are accompanied by at least one fully vaccinated parent. Unvaccinated passengers from the age of 6 11 are required to present a negative Covid 19 test. Vaccinated passengers are not required to present a Covid 19 PCR test certificate.

Greece: Travel is allowed without a Covid 19 test certificate for all holders of a valid Covid 19 vaccination certificate from more than a dozen countries including the UAE. The certificate is valid up to nine months from the last dose of a completed vaccination programme. This does not apply to any traveller who has completed a booster dose.

Norway: Pre-departure negative Covid-19 PCR test is not required for the fully vaccinated passengers from the UAE. Non vaccinated people must present a valid negative Covid 19 test (either PCR or antigenic) taken within 24 hours of departure, and self-quarantine until tested negative at least 72 hours after the arrival. No testing and self-quarantine are required for passengers below 18.

Lebanon: Fully vaccinated passengers may be exempt from the pre departure testing requirement. If the passenger has received a second or third dose of any Covid 19 vaccine or one dose of a single dose vaccine not more than six months before arrival, he/she will be considered fully vaccinated. Travellers must upload their vaccination certificates and other official documents on MOPH PASS. However, passengers will still be required to take the PCR test on arrival in Lebanon.