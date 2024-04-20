ABU DHABI - The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast that the weather situation in the UAE from Saturday, 20th April to Wednesday, 24th April, 2024, will shift from “weak to moderate and fast”.

According to NCM, there is a chance of local convective clouds over the mountains by afternoon associated with rainfall on Saturday, while Monday may involve light rainfall by night over the islands and some western areas.

On Tuesday, there is a chance of light to moderate rainfall over some areas and maybe heavy at times over some eastern areas, the forecast further revealed. Meanwhile, Wednesday is likely to see light to moderate rainfall over some Eastern areas during the daytime.

The centre assured that it is monitoring the situation and will share the latest developments with the public.