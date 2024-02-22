The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasted that the UAE will experience a surface low-pressure system extending from the Southwest on Sunday and Monday, accompanied by an extension of an upper air depression and a westerly trough. This will result in the influx of clouds from the west at intervals.

The NCM stated in a statement that the weather on Sunday and Monday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of light to moderate rainfall, which might be heavy at times over some Northern, Eastern, and coastal areas with a decrease in temperatures by Monday especially westward.

The NCM also noted that the winds will be southeasterly, turning northwesterly light to moderate in speed. The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.