The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather advisory detailing at-intervals-fluctuations in weather patterns across the country over the coming days.

According to NCM, Monday afternoon will see convective cloud formation over coastal and internal areas, coupled with rainfall, lightning and thunder at times.

From Monday evening until Tuesday afternoon, the weather will be unstable weather beginning over the Western areas and moving towards Abu Dhabi and the Northern and Eastern areas, which will experience larger amounts of convective clouds, coupled with rainfall of different intensities, accompanied by lightning and thunder, and a probability of hail over some areas.

The period between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning will see another wave begin from the Western areas and include scattered areas of the country, which will experience larger amounts of convective clouds, coupled with rainfall of different intensities, accompanied by lightning and thunder, and a probability of hail over some areas.

As for Wednesday afternoon, cloud formations will continue over the Eastern and Northern areas, coupled with rainfall, with the clouds to gradually decrease by night.

NCM urged residents to take all precautions, follow the safety measures during rainfall and stay away from areas of flooding and water accumulation.