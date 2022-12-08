A massive fire broke out on Thursday morning in a spare parts warehouse located in Industrial Area 6 in Sharjah, gutting all its content. No casualties have been reported.

A top official at Sharjah Civil Defence said that a report was sent to the Operations Room at 7.15am that a fire occurred in the warehouse.

He added that Civil Defence vehicles rushed to the scene from the Al Mina and Samnan centres, and the Al Nahda point, along with the national ambulance as soon as they received the tip-off.

The incident was responded to immediately and was brought under control within half an hour.

The Civil Defence teams continued cooling the site to prevent the recurrence of flames, in preparation for handing it over to the competent authority to investigate and determine the reasons for the fire.