The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather advisory regarding the weather condition across the country over the coming days.

NCM announced that until this afternoon, the country will experience convective clouds over coastal areas moving towards Eastern and Western regions associated with rainfall of different intensities, accompanied by lightning and thunder, and a probability of hail in some areas.

From this afternoon to early Wednesday morning, NCM stated that another wave will begin from Western areas and spread across scattered areas of the country, where the amounts of convective clouds will increase, associated with rainfall of different intensities, lightning, thunder, and a probability of hail in some areas.

The Centre added that, from Wednesday morning to afternoon, some convective clouds will form over coastal areas associated with rainfall and then will concentrate over Eastern and Northern regions, with the clouds gradually decreasing by Wednesday noon.

NCM urged residents to take all the precautions and follow the safety measures during rainfall and to stay away from areas of flooding and water accumulation.