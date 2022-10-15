Dubai - The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 42ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas, humidity levels will range from 15 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will blow. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

