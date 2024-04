The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts sunny weather for tomorrow, with some partly cloudy periods, especially in the east during the afternoon. Humidity is expected at night and Monday morning in some coastal and inland areas. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from southeast to northeast at 10-20 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 30 km/h.

