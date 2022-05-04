UAE residents can expect dusty weather during the daytime on Wednesday.

The National Center of Meteorology predicts moderate to fresh winds to cause blowing sand, reducing the horizontal visibility over exposed areas. The winds are set to become lighter by evening.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas, especially northward.

The sea will be rough, becoming moderate by night in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Oman Sea.

