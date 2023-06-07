"I don’t know if it [was beginner's luck] or my intuition which made me a millionaire," said Mireille, a French Lebanese expat who participated in the Mahzooz raffles for the first time and became the draw's 46th millionaire.

The 55-year-old sales manager has been living in the UAE for two decades. She was sitting on a couch in her office when she learned of her win.

“I did not get to watch the live show. I received the call but did not believe it. I thought it was a prank call that was going on all night," said Mireille.

The lucky winner is turning 56 in just a week’s time, and considers the victory an "early birthday present."

Mirielle revealed that she was inspired to participate when she saw the previous episode's winner radiating a sense of tranquillity and contentment. “I was watching the previous episode of Mahzooz, and the lady who won gave me a sense of peace. I took the leap of faith and surprisingly became a millionaire,” said Mireille, adding that she did not anticipate winning such a huge amount on her first try.

She also mentioned that she picked her numbers in a unique manner. “Instead of following a specific strategy or relying on analysis, I closed my eyes and selected numbers randomly by tapping the screen. This decision was life-changing for me,” said Mireille.

She has not yet decided what to do with her winnings. "My brother and I have already decided that some of this will be donated to charity because when you are grateful, you feel like sharing your good fortune with others. Although we are still contemplating how to utilise my win wisely, we will be using part of the money for small investments that we will be studying soon,” she said.

