A dust storm alert has been issued for many parts of the UAE. Winds with speeds of up to 40kmph are kicking up dust, reducing visibility to less than half a kilometre in some areas.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, these areas will be affected: The NCM tweeted on Tuesday that the visibility will be reduced to less than 500 metres in Abu Dhabi’s Umm Shaif. Visibility has also been affected in Al Dhafra.

In an alert, the NCM said horizontal visibility has been reduced to less than 1km “over the islands, some coastal and internal areas especially westward till 10pm tonight”.

Dusty weather has been prevailing across the UAE over the past few days. Other countries in the region, too, have reported sandstorms.

A major sandstorm temporarily disrupted flight operations at Kuwait International Airport on Monday and caused air travel delays.

Qatar also reported dust storms that considerably reduced visibility on Tuesday.

