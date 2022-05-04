UAE - Officials at Etihad Rail went above and beyond their call of duty by making the dream of an autistic teenager come true.

Suhail is a 15-year-old boy from Abu Dhabi who attends a school for children with autism in the emirate. He has always been very passionate about trains, and recently his family reached out to Etihad Rail to see if they could organise a rail visit with Suhail and some of his school friends.

Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Special Education, operated by NECC, jumped on board and helped with all the logistical details. During the visit, the students were able to experience a train journey and meet the drivers and engineers.

April being the month of Autism, the family wanted to share their story and spread awareness. In an Instagram post, the family thanked the entire team of Etihad Rail and wrote: "Being a part of the local and global community is all about inclusion. This level of engagement and inclusion creates long-lasting memories.

"We look forward to one day riding the trains from Abu Dhabi to the mountains of Fujairah."

MRC-NECC also took to Instagram and wrote: "Autism awareness month means many things for many people. Here at MRC-NECC we believe that awareness, acceptance and inclusion span the year and that community-based activities can open hearts and doors for many.

"We are blessed to have a supportive and driven group of parents here at our school and were very honoured when @theboywhoknewthemountains Um Suhail reached out with an amazing opportunity to visit Etihad Rail."

