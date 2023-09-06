UAE - Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has issued his first message since returning to Earth. About 48 hours after splashing down safely after his six-month mission aboard the International Space Station, the 42-year-old thanked all his supporters.

He also assured everyone about his good health.

"From Earth to Space & back," he posted on X, formerly called Twitter. "I write to you with gravity under my feet and warmth in my heart from all the love and support you all have shared..thank you all for being part of this journey with me. Friends, I’m in good health and looking forward to meeting you all very soon."

In under an hour after the post on Instagram and X, the message has gone viral, receiving thousands of likes, reposts and comments.

