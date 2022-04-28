The government of UAE announced updated Covid-19 safety protocols for the upcoming Eid-Al-Fitr festival on Wednesday.

Authorities announced the revised safety measures during the weekly briefing on April 27. Worshippers have been advised to wear face masks and maintain social distancing norms while attending early morning Eid-Al-Fitr prayers.

Citizens and residents must maintain a valid green pass on the Al Hosn mobile application, and vulnerable groups must be careful.

While the UAE and its leadership have contained the pandemic through several means, including widespread testing, tracking people exposed to cases, and ensuring isolation of that infected and social distancing, caution must be exercised, warned the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

Authorities have urged residents and visitors to cooperate with authorities to celebrate Eid in health and safety with loved ones. NCEMA has also instructed people to protect the most vulnerable categories from infection.

Here are the revised protocols for Eid Al Fitr prayers:

> The protocol also stipulates conditions related to Eid celebrations, including ensuring a valid green pass on the Al Hosn and adhering to preventive procedures, such as wearing face masks and practising social distancing, especially when nearby vulnerable groups.

> Outside areas of mosques must display physical distancing stickers, along with the possibility of gathering in parks and parking lots nearing mosques

> Gates of mosques must be opened after the dawn prayer on the day of Eid for Eid prayer, provided that external speakers can broadcast the Eid takbeers half an hour before the prayer

> The durations of the prayer and Khutba must not exceed 20 minutes, and it is vital for the entrances and exits for worshipers to be supervised by police patrols, volunteers and imams to prevent overcrowding and ensure orderly prayers

> Worshipers must wear face masks at all times and follow physical distancing at a distance of one metre, as well as use personal or disposable worship carpets

> The public has been urged to avoid gatherings and shake hands after prayers

> Use electronic alternatives for giving Eid presents and limit celebrations to immediate family members and relatives.

