The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced the start of the midday break for labourers at project and construction sites from June 15 to September 15.

Under the rule, working under direct sunlight will not be allowed from 12:30-3pm in order to provide labourers with a safe working environment and protect them from the risks of exposure to high temperatures during the summer months.

Implemented for the 18th consecutive year, Mohsen Al Nassi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for Inspection Affairs at MoHRE, noted that the rule has led to a significant reduction in cases of workers' exposure to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

An administrative fine of Dh5,000 per worker will be levied on establishments that violate the midday break. In the case of multiple workers found working in violation of the midday break, a maximum fine of Dh50,000 may be imposed.

Al Nassi praised the positive role and support of private sector establishments who have committed to implementing the midday break over the years.

He added that various awareness initiatives that focus on educating workers and employers about the importance of adhering to the work ban at the specified times will be implemented in cooperation with the concerned entities across the country.

