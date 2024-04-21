H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, inspected on Saturday afternoon homes in the Al Suyoh suburb, being affected by the recent weather conditions experienced by the country last Tuesday.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was briefed on the various measures being taken to address the issue of accumulated rainwater in the Al Suyoh suburb. He also observed the operation of machines that were being used to dig temporary basins for draining and storing rainwater. These basins have a capacity of approximately 615,000 gallons each.

He toured the affected areas, observing houses surrounded by water and hearing about the strategies of emergency teams for water drainage and area safety. He also learned about the measures implemented by relevant authorities to mitigate the impact of the weather conditions. He was briefed on the method used to assist the 334 residents affected by the rainwater. Hotel rooms were provided for them until the completion of water drainage around their homes.

Sheikh Sultan commended the dedicated efforts of the operational teams, meeting with the volunteers and commended their quick response in helping workers and transporting affected individuals to designated gathering areas in the region. He also observed the security plan implemented and registration heckpoints established at the entrances of the Al Suyoh area. These measures aim to protect the residents' properties and prevent unauthorised entry.

Yesterday evening, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi conducted a tour of Kalba city and the affected areas, following heavy rainfall during the recent weather disturbance, ranking it as the country's second most rain-affected region.

Furthermore, he monitored the actions taken by different government agencies in Kalba to restore normalcy, clear residential areas and main roads, and restore electricity to areas hit particularly hard by the heavy rains that had flooded nearby neighbourhoods.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah expressed his gratitude to the community members, volunteer teams, and federal and local government workers who rallied to swiftly resolve the situation. He praised the inhabitants' collaboration with the appropriate authorities and their backing of efforts to quickly return to normal life.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied on the tour by numerous high-ranking officials, including Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, head of the local emergency and crisis team for the Emirate of Sharjah, head of the Sharjah Social Services Department Afaf Ibrahim Salem Bin Taleb Al Marri, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), and Director-General of Sharjah Civil Defence Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi.