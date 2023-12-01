Social media
Young falconers contests from Friday in Qatar

Organised by Al Gannas Qatari Society, the event sponsored by Seashore Group will run until December 9

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 1, 2023
The Young Falconer and Promising Falconer competitions will start today as part of Al Gannas Society Championship 2023.
Organised by Al Gannas Qatari Society, the event sponsored by Seashore Group will run until December 9.
Al Gannas Society Championship consists of categories of Al-Tala’, Al-Da’wa, the Young Falconer, the Promising Falconer and the Saluqi race.
The competitions are at Al Gannas Society Square in Ras Laffan, Sabkhat Al Thakhira and Sabkhat Marmi in Sealine.
