Yasa, a leading project management company based in Dubai has announced first of its kind exclusive travel packages - Stay in Dubai & Watch Fifa World Cup matches in Qatar.

The deal will provide football fans an enriching experience of warm Arab hospitality and best of both Dubai and Doha. The bespoke travel package will offer customer’s exceptional value as it will include luxury hotel accommodation in Dubai, limousine transportation as well as return private jet and chartered flights between Dubai and Doha – for the most seamless Fifa World Cup travel experience.

The packages are designed in collaboration with Jetex, a leading private aviation brand in Dubai, offering private jet access to Doha for Yasa’s customers at preferential rates with luxury and comfort travel guaranteed. Around 500,000 football fans and tourists are expected to book the Yasa packages.

Dubai is the closest place to Qatar with 56 minutes flight. The Platinum, Gold and Silver packages are designed and can be even customized in such a way that football lovers can leave in the morning, watch the football match in Doha and come back to their base in Dubai as the day ends. And what a better way to relax at luxury hotels in Dubai which are offering some of the best experiences in the region, a company statement noted.

Sajid Barkat, Founder & CEO, Yasa Dubai, said: “With over a 3 million tickets on sale, the Fifa World Cup assures to bring thrilling experiences to the shores of the Middle East. Qatar is the smallest country ever to host a World Cup with its 8 stadiums based around the capital and most populous city of Doha. Hence the accommodation facilities are expected to be full very quickly or available at premium prices.

“Even though Qatar has planned Hospitality in a very efficient way, it is expected to result in overspill of football fans and tourists to make their trip through Dubai. Yasa has designed travel packages with a simple strategy Stay In Dubai & Watch Fifa World Cup Matches In Qatar. We at Yasa have kept our packages very competitive so that football fans can enjoy the spirit of football while having less focus on logistics which will be well taken care by Yasa.”

Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO, Jetex said: “We are excited to announce a dedicated private jet service between Dubai and Doha, and invite all football fans to travel in utmost convenience and style for the World Cup. It is a great way to make the most of this historic sports event in Qatar, while skipping airport crowds and lengthy formalities of commercial terminals. The governing body Fifa revealed that they have received more than 23 million ticket requests; as such demand for private jets has shot up. Jetex has agreed for preferential rates and special benefits for Yasa’s customers.”

Barkat added: “The Fifa 2022 world cup is definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity for many. We are expecting roughly around 10% per cent of the total visitor’s bookings through Yasa travel packages - for people to go see their favourite team’s matches and at the same time enjoy Dubai’s luxurious life and tourist spots.

“We believe that having so many nationalities and people coming together from all over the world it will elevate the World Cup into a big, social festival. With limited availability of Hotels in Doha itself, staying in Dubai is a highly attractive option, not only because of its proximity to the event destination but also because the city itself has so much to offer. By using Yasa travel packages, it will be a double win for fans to experience both amazing cities Doha & Dubai.”

Qatar Fifa World cup 2022 is scheduled from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).