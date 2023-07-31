The local organizing committee of The World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024 has unveiled the official logo and brand of the championships, scheduled to take place from 2-18 February 2024. The announcement came after the flag handover ceremony held on the final night of competition at the World Aquatics Championships - Fukuoka 2023 in Japan.

The official delegation of the Doha 2024 local organizing committee, led by His Excellency Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain, Vice-Chairman of the Doha 2024 Local Organizing Committee and Secretary-General of the Qatar Olympic Committee, received the World Aquatics flag, symbolizing the passing of the torch to Doha as the upcoming host city for this prestigious sporting event.

On the occasion, HE Al Buainain said, “We have succeeded in attracting the World Aquatics flagship and most anticipated event. This is reflected in the foundation that Qatar possesses, including its world-class infrastructure, facilities, and the know-how that empowers Qatar to provide a sporting experience of the highest caliber. This achievement is made possible by the unwavering support of His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, and Chairman of the Doha 2024 Local Organizing Committee.”

The World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024 brand projects colours that are both uplifting and meaningful. The primary colour, blue, comes from the World Aquatics official emblem. The State of Qatar is surrounded by the gulf, which is represented by the turquoise and light green hues, while vivid orange represents the sunset. The energy and movement related to sports are symbolized by the medium purple-red colour.

“We are proud to announce the official brand of the World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024,” said Khaleel Ibrahim Al Jaber, The General Director of the Doha 2024 Local Organizing Committee, on this occasion. The voices of all five continents can be heard echoing this call as we look forward to welcoming the elite athletes of aquatic sports and the fans in Doha, promising an unforgettable sporting event.”

The World Aquatics Brand showcases five rows to reflect the world’s five continents. Six points in the middle of them stand for the six aquatic sports - swimming, water polo, diving, high diving, artistic swimming, and open water swimming - with the movement of water inspiring the cohesive fluid shapes in the rows and points are inspired by the movement of water.

World Aquatics President Husain Al Musallam expressed excitement about Qatar’s hosting the next edition of the World Aquatics Championships.

“I am delighted that the World Aquatics World Championships will be in Doha next year,” President Al Musallam said. “Qatar has an outstanding reputation as an exceptional host country for major sports events, and I am extremely excited to see Doha welcome our Aquatics family.”

The World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024 will include around 2,600 athletes from 190 nations competing at three main venues: the Aspire Dome, Hamad Aquatic Centre, and the Old Doha Port, according to the organizing committee.

