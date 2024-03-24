Three-time world champion Max Verstappen was forced out of the Australian Grand Prix on lap three Sunday with smoke billowing from a rear wheel on his Red Bull.

The Dutchman started from pole but was passed by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz on lap two before the smoke appeared and he limped to the pits.

"I have smoke, blue smoke, fire, fire," he said on the team radio before retiring.

Verstappen emphatically won the opening two races of the season as Red Bull took one-twos in both and was red hot favourite to make it three wins in 2024.

He had also been aiming to match his own record set last year of 10 consecutive wins -- one more than Sebastian Vettel in 2013.