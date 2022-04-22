AJMAN - UAE Football Association (UAEFA) has announced plans to send four to five players to play for international clubs for one season as part of UAEFA's Strategy& Vision 2038.

UAEFA works to improve national performance by drafting a roadmap for football clubs, said Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of UAEFA, during the concluding lecture of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Ramadan Majlis for 2022.

Highlighting the need for a culture of professional sports and discipline and fostering youthful talent development. , Sheikh Rashid added that players must undertake intense and diverse forms of trainings, noting that the role of clubs is highly important, and they should adopt appropriate training strategies.

He also explained that national team’s results depend on how clubs train players The majlis concluded its 2022 Ramadan lectures with a sport session that gathered heads of local clubs, representatives of sports councils, football experts and journalists.

At the end of the session, Sheikh Rashid thanked the audience, stressing that the meeting aims to thrash out all topics related to sports development and improvement of players’ skills.