The UAE national team continued their stellar performances on the second day of the IMMAF Youth World Championships, adding seven more medals, taking its overall tally to 11.

As the Youth B category athletes, aged 14-15 years, took the octagon on Thursday, Ghala Al Hammadi secured the first gold for the hosts in the Women/Youth B/40 Kg division.

In her last match of the day, she defeated Uzbekistan's Marva Kamilova in a record 13 seconds by an armbar submission.

“I prepared for the championship by training four hours per day, morning and evening, with two hours for MMA and the same for jiu-jitsu, and sometimes cardio exercises such as running to maintain weight and make this honourable appearance in the MMA Youth World Championships,” she said.

“I dedicate the victory and my achievement today to the UAE leadership, to my family, and to everyone who stood with me during the preparations.”

She was soon joined on the podium by her sister, Zamzam Al Hammadi, who added a second gold for the hosts, defeating Ukraine's Kira Voliashchenko in a thrilling final in the 52 KG division.

"The Emirati women are characterised by strength and a strong desire to achieve success in all fields," she said.

"Our wise leadership supports us in every way, which further boosts our motivation to strive for more. I want to dedicate this achievement to everyone who stood by me throughout this journey."

Meanwhile, Saeed Alnuaimi (57 kg) and Salem Alhamoud (77.1 KG) won silver respectively.

Omar Al-Raeesi (57 kg), Hamdan Al-Najjar (48 kg), and Saif Al-Hammadi (48 kg) added bronze medals to the UAE’s collection.

Fahad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said he was “thrilled beyond words” to see the level of interest and participation.

“It underscores not only the growing popularity of MMA in the UAE, but also on the international level. It’s a festive atmosphere out there, and the crowd is very encouraging," Al Shamsi said.

Al Shamsi also praised the national team's wonderful performance and congratulated the champion sisters, Ghala Al Hammadi and Zamzam, on their remarkable achievement of winning gold medals.

“The championship provides a platform for global MMA talents to gather and supports the development of future MMA athletes, enabling them to showcase their skills and prepare for professional careers in the sport," he said.

"The UAE team is performing incredibly well, and they have been preparing well. The results are not surprising, given their commitment and training and we are really proud of them.”

