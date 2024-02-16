The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club is set to host the 31st UAE President Cup for Purebred Arabian Classic Series, which comprises 4 main competitions, this Saturday, 17th February.

Taking centre stage is the highly anticipated UAE President Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses (Category 1) race.

The series’ significance has been amplified by the recent directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, who generously increased the prize pool to a staggering AED4.5 million.

The evening will also include competitions for the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses (Listed), the Liwa Oasis Race (Category 2), and the first round of the Arab Triple Crown (Listed).