Hailing from Abu Dhabi, this talented sibling duo proudly represents the UAE in the global arena, where they have claimed numerous victories in national, regional, and international competitions.

Their journey into the world of karate began in 2010, when their father recognised their boundless energy and enrolled them in a local karate club. "We were always full of energy and often found ourselves in schoolyard scuffles,” recalls Mohammad. “Our father saw an opportunity to transform that energy into karate."

Abdulla and Mohammed quickly proved their natural aptitude for the martial art and driven by their passion and early success, embarked on a path to competitive karate.

The Alameri brothers have won the UAE National Karate Championship for five consecutive years now. Their talent was evident when they began competing regionally and internationally at a young age. The young prodigies have earned their stripes at the Asian Karate Championship and have taken their skills to the global arena, competing in tournaments like the World Karate Championship and the prestigious Georgia Open.

The pinnacle of their journey has been representing the UAE on the international stage. Mohammed sums it up, saying, "It felt like all the hard work and time had real meaning." Winning not only brought immense pride, but also carried the weight of responsibility to continue winning for their nation.

Abdulla reflects, "Representing the country is an incredible honour, but the burden and pressure that comes with it can be overwhelming, because you're not just representing yourself, you're representing a whole nation."

However, achieving excellence in their athletic pursuit came at a price. The brothers missed out on social activities with friends and family events due to their rigorous training regimen. They also faced challenges balancing karate with academics. Abdullah is a student at the applied technology high school and Mohammed is a freshman at The United Arab Emirates University.

“We often found it difficult to strike a balance and missing out on friend gatherings and family events always tugged at our hearts,” said Mohammed.

The brothers credit their journey to their parents, coaches, friends, and the guidance provided by Major General Nasser Alrzooqi. Looking forward, their goal is to continue enjoying and excelling in the sport they've come to love, which has become an integral part of their daily lives.

Abdulla and Mohammed recognise that karate isn't widely known in the Emirates and express their hope for its growth in the coming years. They are thankful for the leadership's support and encourage a stronger focus on promoting karate in the Emirates.

