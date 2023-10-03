A UAE-based sports tech entrepreneur and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli have invested in a team that will compete in the upcoming UIM E1 World championships.

The Blue Rising Team will participate in the world’s first all-electric race boat series, with the UAE-based Adi K Mishra, Founder and CEO of League Sports Co. (LSC), which owns and operates a portfolio of brands, including the World Bowling League, joining hands with Kohli in the venture. The team’s name pays tribute to marine conservation and the threat posed by rising sea levels around the world, a release stated.

Other celebrities that have associated with the championships include former NFL player Tom Brady, tennis great Rafael Nadal, DJ Steve Aoki, former footballer Didier Drogba, and Mexican race car legend Sergio Perez.

The inaugural season of the UIM E1 World Championship will get underway in February 2024 in Jeddah. The championship will see up to 10 teams and 20 mixed gender pilots racing on the water in major cities around the world, with the US due to host a race in Season 2.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

