The second UAE Electric Vehicle Grand Prix (UAE EVGP) for high school teams will be held on 2nd March at Al Forsan International Sports Resort in Abu Dhabi. The race will draw more than 400 high school students in teams from 21 UAE schools, five teams from the US, and one team apiece from Egypt and Italy.

NYU Abu Dhabi is the academic partner for the event, which is organised by both Global EEE, a US-based non-profit organisation focused on education, energy, and the environment, as well as the UAE-based 3elm Education and Training Consultancy focused on talent development and labour market alignment.

The teams use engineering principles to build single-person electric cars from standard kits, with room for customisation and innovation. Then, they race them in an efficiency challenge, applying classroom knowledge to real-world problems.

The teams have received guidance and support from their teachers and technical experts. They also attended an orientation session and subsequent mini-conference at NYU Abu Dhabi’s campus.

The UAE EVGP is a platform for hands-on exploration of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics concepts in an exciting real-world context. The competition is designed to enable students to embrace their soft skills through teamwork, time management, leadership, innovation, and self-confidence.

The students will compete on the Al Forsan closed karting track while carefully managing their limited battery capacity. Teams are ranked based on the most laps completed, and the top three receive the winners’ trophies. Other awards include the fastest qualifying time, technical innovation, women in science and engineering (WISE) award (individual or team), the coveted ProjoTech award, and more.

The panel of judges comprises experts from the private sector, academia, and government, including representatives from the US Department of Transportation and the Washington DC Department of Energy and Environment.

This year the UAE EVGP is made possible with the partnership of key organisations, including the US Mission in the UAE, ProjoTech, Al Forsan International Sports Resort, and PepsiCo.

“NYU Abu Dhabi has a vital role in the wider academic community in nurturing and inspiring young minds and fostering sustainable innovation among high school students,” said Vice Chancellor of NYU Abu Dhabi Mariët Westermann. “We are delighted to collaborate with Global EEE in providing a hands-on environment where students apply what they learn in the classroom to devise real-world solutions in an exciting setting. This learning experience requires teamwork, critical thinking, leadership, problem-solving, and communication, and will undoubtedly prompt curiosity and ideas for a more sustainable tomorrow.”