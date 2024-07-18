MUSCAT - Capitalising on the government-led thrust towards e-mobility in the Sultanate of Oman, a first-ever expo spotlighting the entire ecosystem around electric vehicles (EV) will be held at Oman Convention and Exhibition Center (OCEC), Muscat during October 15 – 18, 2025.

Organised by Muscat Expo in partnership with White Paper Summits, the 4-day forum, dubbed ‘Oman Electric Vehicle Show’, is billed as the first EV-centric conference and exhibition to be held in the country.

“The EV Show is a gateway to the lucrative EV market in the Sultanate of Oman, driven by government initiatives and the growing demand for sustainable transportation options,” said the organisers in an overview on the event.

“The comprehensive expo will showcase next-gen electrification technology, innovative sustainable solutions, most advanced electric vehicles, electric charging infrastructure, battery systems, energy storage solutions, latest mobility solutions and trends making it a one stop destination for everything EV. The Show will also feature the latest advancements in autonomous driving, eVTOLS, electric boats, hydrogen, and alternative fuels.”

The forum is set to take place against the backdrop of energetic efforts, led by the Omani government, to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and sustainable transportation solutions to support the country’s Net Zero goals. Participating in these efforts are the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Oman Investment Authority, Oman 2040 Vision, Invest Oman, Asyad Group, and others.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Transport vowed to phase out fossil-fuel powered vehicles in tandem with a phase-in of EV and other sustainable mobility options. Around 79% of vehicles are targeted to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. At the same time, EV charging stations, currently numbering around 100 nationwide, will be trebled within two years.

Further in a bid to popularize electric and other zero-carbon vehicle options, the Ministry has made it mandatory for fuel marketing companies to install charging stations at all forecourts

Last July, Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO), a subsidiary of OQ Group, announced a collaboration with Synergy Investments LLC to establish ‘Electric Vehicles One’ (EVO), a new entity focused on developing Oman’s electric vehicle infrastructure.

Shell Oman joined hands with Amlaak Energy LLC for the supply and installation of EV chargers at its filling stations. Separately, Shell Oman also partnered with HTC (Hussam Technology Company) to develop a fully integrated charging point operator (CPOs) capabilities for the first time in Oman.

Significantly, private sector players are also positioning themselves to capitalize on opportunities in this promising space. In May, Egolesi, a well-known Omani integrated logistics services provider, signed a distribution agreement with UAE-based EV startup ONE MOTO for the supply of affordable EV vehicles to the Omani market. The agreement commits over 10% (2,300 vehicles) to be supplied by ONE MOTO in the first 24 months, including motorcycles and light commercial vans.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).