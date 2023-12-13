ANKARA - Turkey's soccer federation chairman said on Wednesday that matches in all top-tier leagues will resume on Tuesday of next week, following a one-week suspension due to an on-field attack on a referee by a club president.

The president of Ankaragucu, Faruk Koca, entered the pitch and punched the referee in the face at the end of a Monday match. The referee, Halil Umut Meler, was released from hospital on Wednesday with a swollen eye but no other health issues.

