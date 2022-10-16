OLBIA, Italy – Team Abu Dhabi’s Thani Al-Qemzi set the fastest lap of the entire weekend and snatched pole position for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix of the Formula 1 World Championship, held in Olbia, on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Thani Al-Qemzi, Jonas Andersson, Alberto Comparato, Shaun Torrente, Sami Selio and Alec Weckström had qualified for the 10-minute, six-boat shoot-out. Al-Qemzi’s flying tour was sufficient to get the measure of second-placed Comparato by 0.21 seconds.

Tomorrow (Sunday), drivers will be permitted to take part in a second practice before the 2022 Italian Grand Prix of Regione Sardegna takes centre stage after the customary F1H2O parade lap from 15.00hrs.